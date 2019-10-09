Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Knox County Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Posted On 09 Oct 2019
Jason William Graves, 40, of Gray, Ky., pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

Graves, who was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2013, acknowledged that he illegally possessed two firearms on June 23, 2019. Graves faces up to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of federal supervised release, and a fine of not more than $250,000.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, made the announcement today.

Assistant United States Attorney R. Nicholas Rabold is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Graves’ sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the United States District Court in London.

