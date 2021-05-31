Knox County man pardoned for 2014 murder, arrested on federal case











(Story by Jeff Ledington, Barbourville Mountain Advocate)

A Knox County native convicted for his involvement in a 2014 murder, but later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, was arrested by United States Marshals early Monday, May 31.

Patrick Brian Baker, 43, was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center where he is listed as a federal prisoner held in transit, according to the detention center’s website.

Additional details about why he is being held in custody are expected to be available on Tuesday, June 1, according to a source close to the investigation.

Baker was convicted in 2017 of reckless homicide, impersonating a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the 2014 murder of Donald Mills in Knox County.

Baker was pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin in the final days of his administration in a slew of controversial pardons.

In response to Baker’s pardon, Kentucky State Police released the following statement:

“The Baker case was reviewed by our agency all the way through our command staff to the Commissioner level. Based upon that review, the results of which were sent to the previous Governor’s office, we feel that this was a thorough investigation. The Kentucky State Police also support the opinions of the prosecutor and the judge that this was a proper and complete investigation and, furthermore, support the decision of the jury that found Baker guilty. In the two years since the conviction of Baker, there have been no official complaints filed with the Kentucky State Police regarding the investigation of this case.”

Speculations surrounding the nature of Baker’s pardon followed after it was revealed some of Baker’s family members had donated to Bevin’s campaign and hosted the former governor for a fundraiser at their home in 2018.