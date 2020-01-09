Knox County man convicted of role in conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine











A Knox County man was convicted Tuesday for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.

Charles W. Warfield, 51, of Artemis was one of 19 people named in federal indictment returned in a superseding indictment returned on March 21.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Warfield and a co-conspirator traveled to Louisville and returned with 14 ounces of methamphetamine for distribution.

Further evidence showed that Warfield attempted to trade a .45-caliber handgun for methamphetamine.

“At the time Warfield possessed the firearm, he was a convicted felon,” officials with the U.S. attorney’s office stated.

The case stemmed from a nine-month investigation by U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents, Knox County Sheriff’s deputies and Corbin Police.

Warfield is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in London on April 24 for formal sentencing.

He faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the methamphetamine conviction. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm conviction.

Co-defendants Jonathan Harper, Derwin Julien, Lawrence Collinsworth, Cortez Evans, Tasha Wernicke, Jordan Britt, Scott Hensley, Amy Mosley, Lindsey Rose, Darryl Moore, Thorold Johnson, Bobby Hamilton, Rickie Eubanks, Eddie Hoskins, Justin Collins, and Ralph Jones have each pleaded guilty to their respective roles in the conspiracy.