Knox County man confesses to robbing pizza delivery driver













A Knox County man confessed to Sheriff Mike Smith that he was the one who robbed a pizza delivery driver at knifepoint outside a Corbin apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Smith arrested 21-year-old Joshua A. Wombles of Flat Lick after meeting him at Van Berber Apartments in Corbin Thursday at Wombles’ request.

Deputy Sam Mullins had been called to Elane Court Apartments in Corbin about 2:20 p.m. on December 24 after the driver reported the robbery.

The driver told police that he had been making a delivery at the complex when a man wearing a scarf around his face pulled a knife and demanded money from him.

The man took $30 in cash and fled the scene on foot.

“During the investigation Deputy Mullins developed a suspect and had made several attempts to locate him,” Stewart stated.

Stewart stated that a person contacted Sheriff Smith Thursday who requested to meet with him to give him information that would solve the robbery.

“While interviewing him, Joshua Wombles confessed he was the person who robbed the pizza delivery guy,” Stewart stated. “He (Wombles) also showed Sheriff Smith the location of the knife.”

Wombles was charged with first-degree robbery and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

In addition, Wombles was served with a Whitley County bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of improper registration plate, no insurance and contempt of court.