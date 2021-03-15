Previous Story
Knox County man charged with indecent exposure, assaulting mom, sister, deputy
Posted On 15 Mar 2021
Comment: 0
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Gray area residence last Wednesday where a Barbourville man had allegedly assaulted his mother and sister, and exposed himself to a seven-year-old.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us