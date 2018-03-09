Knox County man charged with attempted murder of police officer













A Knox County man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder of police officer, in connection with a high-speed pursuit Friday morning during which he reportedly rammed an officer’s cruiser.

Gary Patterson, 51, of Barbourville was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, third-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs – second offense, first-degree criminal mischief and multiple traffic violations during the chase that began at approximately 1 a.m. when a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy was called to investigate a man attempting to kick in the door of a residence on Moore Hill Road in Corbin.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Mikey Ashurst was dispatched to the call about 1 a.m., but advised that the individual had fled, going toward Barbourville in a white Kia.

“Deputy Ashurst was traveling north on U.S. 25E when he met the suspect vehicle, a white 2004 Kia, traveling south on U.S. 25E at 97 mph,” Stewart stated, adding that when Ashurst turned on the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, the vehicle refused to stop.

The Kia continued north onto Ky. 11 to the Heidrick community and through the grass at Highland Park Baptist Church before turning back north on U.S. 25E.

“The vehicle traveled north, crossing over in the south bound lane of U.S. 25E and continued north for approximately three miles,” Stewart stated.

After turning onto Bailey Hollow Road, Stewart said the driver lost control of the Kia, striking Ashurst’s cruiser.

As the chase continued onto California Hollow Road, Barbourville Police Officers Jake Knuckles and Josh Lawson blocked the roadway at the junction with Manchester Street.

“When the driver saw the Barbourville City cruisers, he went over an embankment and into a corn field,” Stewart stated adding that Knuckles and Lawson drove their cruiser into the field in pursuit.

“The vehicle then spun around and came back toward the Barbourville cruisers at a high rate of speed, striking the cruiser driven by Officer Knuckles,” Stewart stated.

The chase continued back onto California Hollow Road, Bailey Hollow Road and Emanuel Hollow Road before reaching Ky. 6.

Upon reaching Payne Hill, Stewart said the Kia entered an abandoned strip mine site.

“After continuing on the mining site road, the vehicle crashed through three metal gates ending up in a pasture field where the Kia and Ashurst’s cruiser both became stuck in the mud.

Stewart said the driver, later identified as Patterson, exited the vehicle, attempting to flee on foot, with Ashurst pursuing.

“Deputy Ashurst caught Gary Patterson after an approximately 500 yard foot pursuit,” Stewart stated. Gary Patterson refused to surrender, even after being tased. After a brief struggle, Deputy Ashurst was able to arrest Gary Patterson.

Patterson was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.