Knox County man arrested for DUI, speeding, reckless driving

Posted On 10 Sep 2020
By :
Kentucky State Police say a Knox County man was intoxicated while driving recklessly and speeding last Friday night on U.S. 25E in Gray.

Johnny Mills, 42, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, and reckless driving.

According to police, Mills was northbound on U.S. 25E at about 9 p.m. in his 2008 Pontiac G6 when he was clocked traveling 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.

“(Mills) stated he was late for work at the cookie factory and just woke up,” Trooper Kyle Trosper wrote in the arrest citation adding that Mills failed to pull his vehicle completely onto the shoulder after stopping and produced his debit card when asked for his driver’s license.

Trosper stated that Mills had red eyes, and when asked to exit the vehicle, was unsteady on his feet.

Mills was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

