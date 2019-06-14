Knox County Judge-executive presents Corbin Senior Citizen Center with check











Knox County Judge-executive Mike Mitchell came to the Corbin Senior Citizen Center last Tuesday to present officials with a check for $2,000. to be used for the meal program.

The center has been in a budget crunch after cuts state and federal funding for the program, which was announced in late March.

Officials said the center on Barbourville Street serves 55 meals in house Monday through Friday. An additional 43 such meals are delivered to individuals throughout the community.

While located in Corbin, the center serves seniors, ages 60 and over in Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the senior center were Norman Teague, Director Beverly Faulkner, and Chairman Mike Pawula.