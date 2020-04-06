Knox County has first confirmed case of COVID-19











Knox County is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Knox County Health Department announced about noon Monday that a Knox County resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

No information in regards to the patient’s age or gender were released.

“Knox County Health Department Epidemiology Repaid Response Team is collaborating with the Department for Public Health (DPH) to track individuals who had close contact with this case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and health of the public,” the Knox County Health Department said in a release.

Conducting contact investigations is a priority for the health department with the goal being to successfully stop the transmission and prevent future cases of COVID-19.

The Knox County Health Department will conduct an in-depth investigation of all contacts with the patient, and those individuals will be notified as soon as they have been identified.

Health department officials said that if you are not contacted by that office, then you are considered as having no more risk than the general public at this time.

“The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is dedicated to our mission. We strive to protect the health of the community in every possible way,” said Rebecca Rains, Director of the Knox County Health Department.

“The KCHD will be collaborating with both local and state partners to ensure that the latest CDC and DPH guidelines are being following to control the spread throughout Knox County. At this time, KCHD believes the general public is at an extreme low risk of contracting COVID-19, although we strongly encourage the public to follow proper preventive guidelines.”

The Whitley County Health Department also announced about noon Monday that Whitley County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.