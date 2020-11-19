Knox County deputies locate stolen vehicle











On Nov. 4, Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton investigated the theft of a 2015 Range Rover SUV.

The vehicle was taken from the Grace Health Care parking lot just off US 25 E in north Corbin. During his investigation a suspect was identified.

On Nov. 10, 2020 Broughton arrested Franklin A Parks, 29, of Corbin, at a residence on Highway 1232 in Gray charging him with theft by unlawful taking or disposition/auto-$10,000 or more.

Parks was wanted on a Knox County bench warrant for failure to appear on first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, three counts of receiving stolen property and persistent felony offender I charges.

He was also wanted on a Whitley County indictment warrant for theft by unlawful taking or disposition/auto-$10,000 or more and a Whitley County bench warrant for failure to appear on second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication/controlled substance and contempt of court charges.

Franklin Parks was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

On Nov 11, Broughton developed information of a possible location of the stolen Range Rover. After a lengthy search on an abandoned strip mine off Highway 459 near Little Indian Creek, Broughton located the stolen vehicle.

The investigation is continuing by Broughton