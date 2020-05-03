Knox County Board of Education sets last day for students











The Knox County Board of Education held its April meeting Monday evening via Zoom and streamed live through the school system’s website. During the meeting, the board set the last day for students on May 14, and a return date of Aug. 6.

Kicking off the meeting, Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles provided an update on current architect/construction projects in the district. While progress is being made, Sprinkles said the bleacher replacement at Lynn Camp Middle/High School has been delayed due to COVID-19-related closures with the manufacturer.

The Kentucky Department of Education approved the contract with the low bidder on the Knox Central tennis courts at Lay Elementary, and a pre-construction meeting will be scheduled in the upcoming week. The Board is waiting to receive pricing on panels for Lynn Camp’s greenhouse.

The Board approved advertising bids for the upcoming school year, including new bid opportunities for blacktop and sealer, nursing supplies, and tree services. Interested parties may e-mail gertrude.smith@knox.kyschools.us for bid specifications. The bid notice may be found in this issue of the Mountain Advocate and online.

In other actions, the Board approved:

Approved SBDM allocations for the upcoming school year, which have not changed from the original draft and extended the deadline for schools to spend current year board allocated SBDM instructional supply, custodial, and athletic funds to Sept. 30, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Workers Compensation Renewal for 2020-2021 was awarded to KEMI. The district has seen a recent increase in workers compensation that impacted the district’s mod rating. Other districts report a similar increase.

Approval of fourteen COVID-19 emergency leave days as granted by SB177 for the current school year to employees at high risk and/or with underlying conditions pending review by the Superintendent.

Renewal of the contract with Windstream for network services was approved.

The academic calendar for the current school year was amended to reflect NTI days, other closings that occurred throughout the year, and to set May 14 as the last day for students.

The payroll calendar and academic calendar for 2020-2021 was approved. The academic calendar may be amended if recommendations come from KDE, the Office of the Governor, or Public Health due to COVID-19. The start date for students is set for August 6 in the calendar.

Approved the student teaching program MOA with Eastern Kentucky University for the upcoming year.

Amended the certified evaluation plan due to COVID-19 to allow telephone and video conferencing options and electronic signature.

Approved the Bond of Depository for Forcht Bank and approved Cloyd and Associates as the auditors for the current year financials.

Approved a grant application submitted by Jesse D. Lay Elementary with the Division of Waste Management for playground surfacing.

The meeting may be viewed in its entirety at www.kcps.media.