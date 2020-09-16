Knox County, Barbourville, Pineville all get CARES Act reimbursements











Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that 18 Eastern Kentucky governments were approved for $2,789,546 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19, including Knox County, and the cities of Barbourville and Pineville.

“Our local governments have been important partners during our fight against COVID-19,” said Beshear. “They have helped enforce guidelines, share information and keep Kentuckians safe. This funding ensures they can continue to do so while we remain diligent in our fight.”

Department for Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments. The Governor announced the reimbursements in collaboration with the DLG.

“We want every eligible local government to apply for reimbursement as soon as possible to ensure everyone has the necessary resources to combat COVID-19,” said Commissioner Keene.

Knox County will use $464,875 for cleaning supplies, PPE, sheriff’s department and emergency medical personnel payroll.

Barbourville will use $222,838 for video conferencing equipment, telework equipment and police and fire department payroll.

Pineville will use $128,065 for PPE, telework equipment, small business relief and public safety payroll.

“We are very appreciative of the CARES funding we received,” said Pineville Mayor Scott Madon. “It really came at a good time for us as the city’s finances were at an all-time low during my time as mayor. COVID-19 has hit our small businesses hard, which in turn caused our finances to decrease drastically. We are very appreciative of the Governor for allowing us to get some much needed revenue for the city.”