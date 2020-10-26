Knox County announces 15th COVID-19 death Monday











The Knox County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including two cases that involve children, and it reported one new COVID-19 death.

“We are deeply sadden(ed) to report one death, our thoughts are with this family during this difficult time. We encourage all community members to remember to use proper preventative measures at all times,” the Knox County Health Department wrote in a release Monday.

Monday’s death is the 15th COVID-19 fatality in Knox County.

The Knox County Health Department reported 18 new cases Friday, 16 new cases Thursday, 14 new cases Wednesday, and seven new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has had a total of 829 COVID-19 cases, including 173 active cases.

Knox County has had a total of 14 COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths occurring on Oct. 14.

Knox County’s COVID–19 current incidence rate is 42.7 placing it in the red category.

A county with a COVID-19 rate over 25 cases per 100,000 people is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red. A county with a rate between 10-25 cases per 100,000 people is considered accelerated and is shown as orange on the state map. A county with 1-10 cases per 100,000 people is considered to have community spread and is signified on the state map with the color yellow. A county with less than one case per 100,000 people is considered on track and is signified by the color green on the state map.

The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 12 new cases Sunday, and 20 new cases Saturday.

Monday’s new cases include: a 35-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, an 85-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 73-year-old female, a 24-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, a 58-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, an 86-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, a 36-year-old male, a 66-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, an 86-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 72-year-old female, a 71-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 74-year-old female, and a 77-year-old male.

Sunday’s new cases include: a 67-year-old male, a 61-year-old female, a 27-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 69-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 17-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, a 41-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, and a 30-year-old female.

Saturday’s new cases include: a 24-year-old female, a 46-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, a 63-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 68-year-old female, a 67-year-old male, a 40-year-old female, a 54-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, a 38-year-old male, a 45-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 10-year-old female, a 66-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 22 new cases Friday, 19 new cases Thursday, 26 new cases Wednesday, and 11 new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 1,389 COVID-19 cases, including: 794 recovered cases, and 583 active cases, of which 22 are currently hospitalized. A total of 88 of the active cases occurred within congregate settings.

Laurel County has reported 10 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths with the two most recent confirmed COVID-19 deaths being reported on Oct. 13.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two additional deaths of COVID-19 patients on Oct. 23, but noted that it was unclear if the deaths were COVID-19 related.

“We will await confirmation from the Kentucky Department for Public Health before including them in our COVID-19 deaths,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release Friday.

Out of the 1,389 Laurel County cases, 152 patients were under the age of 18, 270 patients were ages 18-30, 211 patients were ages 31-40, 205 patients were ages 41-50, 197 patients were ages 51-60, 174 patients were ages 61-70, 114 patients were ages 71-80, and 66 patients were over age 80.

A total of 22,460 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Oct. 26.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 38.3, placing it in the red category.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, 12 new cases Saturday, 14 new cases Friday, 19 new cases Thursday, 18 new cases Wednesday, and 20 new cases Tuesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 831 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 144 active cases, including five people who are hospitalized, and 676 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death having been reported on Oct. 20.

Out of the 831 Whitley County cases, 74 patients were under the age of 18, 79 patients were ages 18-20, 146 patients were ages 21-30, 108 patients were ages 31-40, 105 patients were ages 41-50, 103 patients were ages 51-60, 80 patients were ages 61-70, 68 patients were age 71-80, and 68 patients were over age 80.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 current case incidence rate is 35.8, which places it in the red category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases Monday, three new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, nine new cases Friday, 16 new cases Thursday, 15 new cases Wednesday, and five new cases Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 672 COVID-19 cases with one person currently hospitalized, which is a male between the ages of 59-67.

Bell County currently has 53 active cases.

Bell County has reported a total of 21 COVID-19 deaths, which have all ranged in age from 62-97. The most recent death was reported on Oct. 15.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 33.5 placing it in the red category.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 268 COVID-19 cases in McCreary County as of Oct. 25.

Currently, there are 29 active McCreary County cases, which include one person, who is hospitalized, and the rest are in self-isolation. A total of 238 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

McCreary County’s COVID–19 incidence rate Monday is 17.4 placing it in the orange category.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, typically doesn’t post updates on its cases until early to late evening. This is why the previous day’s totals are posted in this story.)

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 953 new COVID-19 cases, and three new COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, and three new COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases, and eight new COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide there have been 97,866 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,410 total deaths from the virus. A total of 1,937,567 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 17,881 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.