Knox Co. Sheriff’s Deputy arrests running man ‘covered in blood’











A late night complaint Sunday about someone covered in blood resulted in the arrest of a Corbin man for various offenses a short time later.

About 11:55 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Mikey Ashurst received a complaint about a man covered in blood in the back yard and on the porch at a residence in Cardinal Heights near Corbin, according to a sheriff’s department release.

“The caller later stated the man jumped in the pond and then started running down the road,” the release stated.

The caller also advised that he followed the man towards Standard Avenue. About 35 minutes after the initial call, Ashurst observed a man with a large laceration on his arm running on Standard Avenue and then onto Skylark Drive, according to the release.

“When Deputy Ashurst approached the man, he refused verbal commands and became combative,” the release stated.

Ashurst arrested Kenneth Rice, 40, charging him with third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and public intoxication controlled substance.

Rice was also wanted on two Whitley County bench warrants for failure to appear in court on two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt court charges, according to the release.

Rice was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.