Knox, Bell, Laurel, Whitley and McCreary counties all report additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday











During the last seven days, the Knox County Health Department reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality Friday in addition to a cluster of 27 cases connected to Union College on Thursday, and the Bell County Health Department has reported its 10th and 11th COVID-19 fatalities.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Aug. 30 report for Kentucky indicates that the state has 14 counties in the red zone, including, Knox County. The Aug. 30 report also indicates that 45 Kentucky counties are in the yellow zone, including Laurel, Bell, McCreary and Whitley counties.

Being in the red zone indicates more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population were diagnosed last week in those counties, while the yellow zone indicates a rate of 10 – 100 new cases per 100,000 population.

The Knox County Health Department reported two new positive cases Tuesday, including one case involving a child.

The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases Monday, five new cases Friday, and 35 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Knox County has a total of 370 COVID-19 cases, including 62 active cases.

Bell County

Three days after announcing the county’s 10th COVID-19 death Friday, the Bell County Health Department announced the county’s 11th death Monday afternoon, which was a 77-year-old male. Friday’s death involved a 91-year-old man. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 68-91.

The Bell County Health Department reported nine new cases Tuesday, which are all long-term care cases. The Bell County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, four new cases Friday, and five new cases Thursday.

Bell County has had a total of 402 COVID-19 cases, including 304 people, who have recovered.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported four new cases Tuesday, including a 24-year-old male, a 50-year-old female, a 93-year-old male, and a 72-year-old male. Two of the four new cases are hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported six new cases Monday, four new cases Sunday, 10 new cases Saturday, five new cases Friday, and 12 new cases Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 566 cases, including: 421 recovered cases, and 140 active cases, of which 12 are currently hospitalized.

Laurel County has had five COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death happening on Aug. 6.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, one new case Friday, and six new cases Thursday.

Whitley County has had a total of 203 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 27 active cases, including five people isolated in the hospital, and 22 isolated at home. A total of 174 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, including a 62-year-old female and a 57-year-old male, who are both self-isolated but still symptomatic, and a 71-year-old male, who is self-isolated but still asymptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, six new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Sunday, one new McCreary County case Saturday, six new cases in McCreary County Friday, and four new cases in McCreary County Thursday.

McCreary County has had a total of 102 COVID-19 cases, including 42 active cases. One active case is hospitalized and the other 41 are self-isolated. 60 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide cases

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 807 new COVID-19 cases, including 150 cases involving children under age 18, and 15 new deaths.

Statewide there have been 49,185 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 948 total deaths from the virus. A total of 887,547 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,417 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.