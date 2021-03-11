Knox, Bell, Laurel, and Whitley County’s COVID-19 incidence rates in top 11 statewide Thursday











Knox, Bell, Laurel, and Whitley County all reported COVID-19 incidence rates Thursday that were among the top 11 highest incidence rates in the state.

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Thursday that 24 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which includes eight cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,276.

There are currently 106 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 31.6 Thursday, which was the fourth highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported six new individual COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,840.

There are currently 85 active individual cases, of which four people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has announced a total of 38 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 26.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 26.9 Thursday, which was the eighth highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 numbers Tuesday through Friday, and instead is issuing a weekly COVID-19 update every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 26.3 Thursday, which was the 10th highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced five additional COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,446.

There are currently 62 active cases of which one person is hospitalized. A total of 3,352 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 22.1 Thursday, which was the 11th highest rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,211 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 414,131.

Beshear reported 37 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,921.

Beshear said 523 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 136 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 10 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Lyon County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 673.4. Owsley County has the second highest rate at 35.6. Magoffin County has the lowest incidence rate at 1.2.