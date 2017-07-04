Last Thursday afternoon I had a very interesting, and very enjoyable, conversation with former Cumberland College baseball player and coach Terry Stigall. This was the first time we had met, and it didn’t take him long to leave a lasting impression on me. For starters, his office down at the University of the Cumberlands, where he is still employed as a health instructor, is truly something to behold.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us