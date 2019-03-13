Know what your teenager is vaping?













If you are a parent, guardian, a concerned grandparent, aunt or uncle of a teenager or perhaps younger child, then you probably want to keep reading this story all the way to the end. Be forewarned it isn’t good news, but you have probably already figured that out.

If you see your teenager vaping or find their vaping device, they might just be inhaling an aerosol form of nicotine. Then again, they may also be inhaling an aerosol form of a highly potent version of THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana that makes people high.

The problem is that you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference by the look of the cartridge or the smell it gives off while vaped.

Don’t feel bad. The police can’t tell the difference either from just looking at it or smelling it.