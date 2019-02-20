KKK flyers put on cars in Corbin last Friday













A post on Facebook claims a number of vehicles in the area around The Depot on Main were targeted with flyers containing information on the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the post, which included a picture of the flier, they were left on cars Friday night.

The flyers include a website, www.kkkknights.com. The website is, “suspended.”

A phone number claiming to be the, “Klan Hotline,” begins with a 336 area code, which is located in central North Carolina and includes the Greensboro area.

A Google search revealed that the address in Pelham, NC, the phone number and the P.O. box given as the mailing address as valid for the Klan according to multiple news agencies.

However, one post on a message board claims the website is not working because of hackers.

A call to the phone number begins with a recorded message asking for the caller to give their name. It then states it is working to connect you, which leads to a recorded message.

“If you are white and proud, join the crowd,” the man states in the recording, leaving a different website and phone number.

“White power!” the man says before the message ends.

Billy Messer, co-owner of The Depot on Main and The Caboose Tavern, said a customer called him after discovering them on multiple vehicles south on Main Street past The Wrigley Taproom, and on some other vehicles near Depot Street.

Police Lieut. Coy Wilson said there is nothing the police department can legally do about the flyers, as there is no city ordinance prohibiting an individual, group or organization from placing flyers on the windows of cars parked in a public space.