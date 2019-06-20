Kiwanis Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk set for Saturday morning at Corbin High School Track











Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. signed a proclamation Monday afternoon declaring June 22 as Kiwanis Alzheimer’s Awareness Day in Whitley County, and commending the Corbin Kiwanis Club for their community concern.

White is pictured with Paul Matney, who is one of the organizers of an Kiwanis Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at the Corbin High School Track.

There is a $20 entry fee for adults, a $10 entry fee for children ages 12-17, and the event is free to children under the age of 12. Proceeds will go Alzheimer’s Association of Kentucky.

A total of 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is projected to grow to nearly 14 million people by 2050.

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s Disease, and it is the sixth leading cause of death in this country.