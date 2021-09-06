









Kimberly Sue Monday, age 55 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born October 19, 1965 in Jellico, Tennessee. Kim previously worked as a Special Education Assistant and bus driver for the Campbell County Board of Education. She loved to swim, line dance, shop and was an excellent cook.

Kim is preceded in death by mother, Wanda Jean McCulley Weaver; sister, Deborah Weaver; grandparents, Jim and Lola Mae Harp McCulley, and Marion and Katherine Weaver; father and mother-in-law, Dewey and Lennis Marple Monday; and brother-in-law, Ray Monday.

She is survived by her husband, Glennis Monday; daughter, Kimber Monday; Kim’s little dog, Daisy; sisters, Sandy Terry and husband Dwayne and Jeannie Smith and husband David; father, Billy Weaver; nieces and nephew, Jessica Crowley and husband Kenneth, Megan Smith, and Chase Smith; great nephew and niece, Levi Crowley, and Lainey Crowley (on her way in December); aunt, Faye Sharp; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral was Friday, September 3, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Delmus Bruce and Rev. Gary Harris officiating. Burial was Saturday, September 4, in the Monday Family Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.