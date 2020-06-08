









Ms. Kimberly McCulley Cupp, age 53, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born November 13, 1966 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, James Edward McCulley; and mother, Shirley Douglas McCulley.

She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Thomas and husband Mark; grandchildren, Raeleigh, Greyson and Kaliopi Thomas; brothers, James McCulley and wife Donna and Tony McCulley and wife Sheri; nieces and nephews, Stacy Clark and husband Terry, Kayla Smith and husband Briston, Joseph McCulley and fiancée Charley Crockett, Jimmy McCulley, Amanda Creekmore, and Marky Hurst; great-nieces and nephews, Trinity Clark, Aubree Brown, Waylon Smith and Madyson Hurst; a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held on Thursday, June 4, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with Rev. Randy Bargo officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.