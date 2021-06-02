Kick off to 100 days of Reading











The Whitley County Public Library’s 100 Days of Reading officially kicked off on Tuesday.

Children are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day for 100 days during the program. The library provides logs for children to record their hours.

Children who spend 20 minutes a day reading and return their logs to the library each month will be eligible to receive prizes, said Shonna Brown, the children’s librarian at the Whitley County Public Library.

Children can read any type of literature – hard copy books, e-books, magazines, newspapers. Young children can also be read too.

The Whitley County Public Library received funding from Save the Children to help support the program.

“I know it has been a tough year. They haven’t actually been in school, so we want them, through the summer, to keep their brains working and continue to read so that they won’t fall back going into school next year,” said Brown.

Children do not have to travel to the library daily to participate in the program.

“We have, on our catalog, online books that you can read. We actually have magazines also,” said Brown.

The only thing required to access the literature is a Whitley County Public Library card.

If children request a log, one can be sent to the child, said Brown.

The 100 days will end on Sept. 8, which coincides with World Literacy Day.

For more information about the program, visit the Whitley County Public Library in Williamsburg or call (606) 549-0818.