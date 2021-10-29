KHSAA.org should have all high school results easily available











I’m going to give the Kentucky High School Athletic Association a lot of credit when it comes to disseminating information.

Football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball scores on the KHSAA.org website are updated quickly and readily available when the media or Joe or Jane fan need or want them.

Their people are also very good about answering questions, including things like what happened in the Williamsburg/Pineville football game that saw Williamsburg go from touchdown to first-down and goal from near midfield, or as Jackets’ radio announcer Stan Lovett called it, “Halfway to Gatliff.”

But when it comes to some other sports, whose results don’t just involve a final score, the website could use some work.

In writing this week’s story on Corbin High School adding wrestling, I went to the KHSAA to find information on the upcoming wrestling season, current weight classes and region alignments.

I had to go around the world on the KHSAA website to find the information.

Covering Whitley County wrestling last season, finding results on the KHSAA website was difficult.

While you can click on the scoreboard to get football and other sports scores, wrestling isn’t among those listed.

Granted, wrestling results can’t be covered in one line.

Cross Country, track, tennis, golf, archery, bass fishing, esports and swimming and diving are the same.

Again, I understand that these sports are more involved with individual and team results and, in the case of wrestling, multiple weight classes. Swimming, diving and track add in multiple events

But these athletes deserve someplace on the website where their results are available without going around the world.

A few other things:

• Congratulations to Whitley County Football Coach Zeke Eier on a great effort by his Colonels against South Laurel.

Whitley County has earned a playoff spot that will begin on Nov. 5 with a trip to Southwestern.

The Warriors have dominated their district opponents, and would be talking about an undefeated season except for a last-second loss at Mercer County.

Right now, Coach Eier has his team focused on Friday night’s season finale against Danville, which is typical Danville. Lexington Christian, Bullitt County and COVID–19 have been the only teams able to compete with the Admirals this season.

Lexington Christian is the top 2A school at the moment.

If Danville and Boyle County put their rosters together, I’m not sure they would be able to match the numbers that Bullitt County turned out that night.

The Colonels definitely have a big hill to climb, but it is another one of those games where they have nothing to lose.

Corbin will be looking to wrap up its undefeated regular season on Friday with a road game in northern Kentucky at Campbell County.

The Class 6A Camels have played a difficult schedule that has included Highlands, George Rogers Clark, Ryle, Simon Kenton, Dixie Heights and now Corbin.

The Redhounds appear to have secured home field as long as they move forward in the Class 4A playoffs. They will be at home for the district rounds, beginning with Wayne County on Nov. 5. When the RPI kicks in, only Boyle County and Lexington Catholic, who will, likely, face off in the district round, are ahead of them.

Williamsburg will also be on the road Friday, traveling to Perry County Central.

Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. saw his team bounce back from the Pineville game to bury McCreary Central, 44-7.

The Commodores opened the season with a close win over Whitley County, eeked out a win over a down Paintsville team and got clobbered by Johnson Central.

They gave up 325 yards on the ground last week in the 36-28 win over Harlan County.

Herron has shown this season that he will take what the defense is giving, whether it is the run or the pass, so however the Commodores want to play, the Jackets will go with it.

The Jackets will have another open week after Lynn Camp cancelled the remainder of the season. They need a solid showing as they await the winner of Harlan/Pineville.

• It is about time that Corbin has elected to add a wrestling program. Coming from northern Kentucky where wrestling is big, I hate to see how few schools in the area field teams.

Hopefully, with Whitley County, Knox Central, Barbourville, McCreary Central, and now Corbin, fielding teams, North and South Laurel, Williamsburg and Lynn Camp will follow suit.