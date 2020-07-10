KHSAA limiting number of practice hours for athletes, delaying start of full practices until Aug. 3











Between now and Aug. 3, Kentucky’s high school athletes will be limited to six hours of practice per week, and Aug. 3 is the target date for full official practices to begin for fall sports, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA) Board of Control announced during a virtual meeting Friday.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said the goal is “try to minimize” exposure as much as possible for student athletes, and that the association is “really encouraging” schools to only allow practice for fall sports right now.

“It is time that we minimize the exposure to everything we can, whether it is masking or telling basketball teams you had a nice six weeks, but let’s take a break,” Tackett said.

“I would remind you for those that don’t recall, you already have rules in Bylaw 24 that basketball teams aren’t supposed to be doing anything organized in July anyway … What we don’t want is somebody trying to do six hours a week in a fall sport, and six hours a week in a winter sport. Our goal with this delay or shifting in the dates is starting school on time.”

Between now through Aug. 2, high school team activities will be limited to being conducted in groups of 10 or fewer players. Football teams also cannot wear pads and helmets.

“What they are able to do now, they can continue doing for approximately three more weeks. Nothing additional. No additional equipment. No additional anything. It is the same,” Tackett said.

“The cautionary tale for everyone is to take a deep breath. This is not going to be where you are going to be able to spell out what you are going to do for the next 10 weeks.”

Golf is the only exception in regards to full practices. Full practices for golf can start on July 15, and golf teams can begin competitions on July 31.

“Golf is going to go on like nothing ever happened,” noted board member Darrell Billings.