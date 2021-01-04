









Kevin Yount, age 47, of Letha Petrey Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Kevin was born on November 5, 1973 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Joseph Harrison and Laura (Hurst) Yount. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Yount Jr., Tracey Gardner and Billy Gardener.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie (Elliott) Yount of Williamsburg; two children, Eli Harrison Yount and Ryder Keith Yount of Williamsburg; four sisters, Shirley Perkins of Williamsburg, Barbara Canada of Williamsburg, Wanda Mayne (Michael) of Williamsburg and Cathy Gardner Ward of Corbin; brother, Brian Yount (Louise) of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Audrey Elliott of Corbin; sister-in-law, Donna Garner of South Rockwood, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, January 6, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Lawson officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Pleas Monhollen Family Cemetery in Corbin.

