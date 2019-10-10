









Kevin Dennis Toomey, age 62, of New Zion Church Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 18, 1957 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Francis and Dorothy (Raffloer) Toomey. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Tompkins.

He is survived by his wife, Laura (Brock) Toomey of Williamsburg; daughters, Melissa White (David) of California and Dorothy Baker (David) of Williamsburg; sons, Shaun Toomey (Kim) of Whitley City, Franklin Broyles III of Williamsburg and Charles Broyles (Terrie) of Kansas City, Missouri; many grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Toomey of New Jersey and Bill Toomey of Cosby, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 11 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Anderson and Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Browns Creek Church of Christ Cemetery in Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of all arrangements.