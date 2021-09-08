Kevin Costner and band coming to Corbin Arena











A very well-known actor and his band will be playing at The Corbin Arena next month.

The Corbin Arena announced Tuesday morning that Kevin Costner & Modern West would be performing during a concert slated for Saturday, Oct. 30, as part of their “Tales from Yellowstone 2021 Tour.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Call The Corbin Arena Box Office at (606) 258-2020 for more information.

Kevin Costner & Modern West is an American country rock band founded and fronted by actor Kevin Costner. He began a worldwide tour with the band in October 2007, which included shows in Istanbul and Rome. It also performed at NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway and Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, according to Wikipedia.

The band released its first country album, Untold Truths, on November 11, 2008, on Universal South Records. In February 2010, Kevin Costner & Modern West released their second album, Turn It On, only in Europe, according to Wikipedia.

In 2018, Costner began playing the character of John Dutton on the television series, “Yellowstone,” which will return on Nov. 7 for its fourth season. The show airs on the Paramount Network.

Costner is a famous actor, who has starred in over two dozen movies, and perhaps is best known for some of his sports-related films, such as Field of Dreams and Bull Durham. Costner has also won two Academy Awards, including a best director award for the movie, “Dances with Wolves” for which he also starred.