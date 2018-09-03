











Kevie H. Kinder, 82, of West Carrollton passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Kevie was born on Dec. 5, 1935 in Wofford, to the late Bill and Estelle (Prichard) Kinder.

He attended Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Miamisburg, OH.

He enjoyed playing, as well as watching golf; was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team and a retiree of Chrysler Air Temp, Dayton, OH.

Kevie was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis Y. Goodpaster of Logootee, IN.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rovena Kinder, two children, Bill Kinder of Winamac, IN and Melissa Kinder of Miamisburg, OH, five grandchildren, Beth, Kendra, Bobby, Rebecca and Hanna and 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 28, at New Mt. Zion Cemetery with Pastor Michael Miracle officiating with interment following the service.

Please, in lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice in Kevie’s memory.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg assisted the family with arrangements.