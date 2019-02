Kermit Ann Hopper, 77, wife of the late Charlie Hopper of Barbourville, passed away on January 20, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

A Celebration of Life for will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m.

