Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 Wednesday; 32 total COVID-19 deaths reported locally since pandemic began











As the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s coronavirus death toll topped 1,000 people Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week as a tribute to all those Kentuckians who have passed away due to the COVID-19.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week beginning tomorrow,” Beshear said. “Families across Kentucky are hurting as a result of the tragic losses brought by this pandemic. We are lighting our homes and businesses green and ringing our bells daily for these victims, but this is one more way we can show our support for these members of our community as they mourn their loved ones.”

Fortunately, there were no new COVID-19 deaths locally Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Bell County has reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, 11 deaths were reported in Knox County, seven deaths reported in Laurel County and two deaths reported in Whitley County.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 10, and remain so until sunset on Wednesday, Sept.16. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, none of which are hospitalized.

Wednesday’s new cases involved a 42-year-old male, a 40-year-old female, a 58-year-old female, a 24-year-old male, a 53-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, a 75-year-old male, a 48-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, and a 22-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department also announced Wednesday that one previously reported hospitalized case had been released, and fully recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, five new cases Sunday, three new cases Saturday, 18 new cases Friday, and 15 new cases Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 644 cases, including: 507 recovered cases, and 130 active cases, of which 10 are currently hospitalized.

Laurel County reported its seventh COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 8, which involved a 36-year-old female.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 622 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 644 Laurel County cases, 71 patients were under the age of 18, 141 patients were ages 18-30, 106 patients were ages 31-40, 93 patients were ages 41-50, 96 patients were ages 51-60, 91 patients were ages 61-70, 31 patients were ages 71-80 and 15 patients were over age 80.

A total of 13,901 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 8.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including eight new individual cases and two new long term care cases. The Bell County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, no new cases Monday, seven new cases Sunday, including one individual case and six long-term care cases, one new COVID-19 case Saturday, zero new COVID-19 cases Friday, and two new positive cases Thursday.

Bell County has had a total of 433 COVID-19 cases with nine people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 49-93.

Bell County currently has 51 active cases, including: 17 individual cases and 34 active long-term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 3. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-91.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, one new COVID-19 case Friday, and three new cases Thursday.

Knox County has a total of 389 COVID-19 cases, including 28 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 379 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 376 Knox County cases, 42 patients were under the age of 18, 99 patients were ages 18-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 48 patients were ages 41-50, 44 patients were ages 51-60, 28 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

Out of the first 376 cases, there were 16 active cases, and 349 recovered cases as of Sept. 8.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 4,361 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, four new cases Tuesday, six new cases Monday, one new case Friday, and five new cases Thursday.

Whitley County has had a total of 225 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 214 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 26 active cases, including three people isolated in the hospital, and 23 isolated at home. A total of 197 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 225 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 12 patients were ages 18-20, 43 patients were ages 21-30, 42 patients were ages 31-40, 27 patients were ages 41-50, 27 patients were ages 51-60, 21 patients were ages 61-70, 19 patients were age 71-80, and nine patients were over age 80.

The University of the Cumberlands reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday involving a student. The school now has a total of two active cases involving students, and no cases involving staff.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, and announced that three cases had been released from isolation.

The new cases involved a 49-year-old male and a 50-year-old female, who are self-isolated but still symptomatic, and a 22-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, who are self-isolated and asymptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, no new cases Sunday in McCreary County, one new case in McCreary County Saturday, two new COVID-19 cases Friday in McCreary County, and six new cases Thursday in McCreary County.

McCreary County has had a total of 120 COVID-19 cases, including 30 active cases, which are all self-isolated. 90 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, doesn’t typically provide COVID-19 updates until the evenings and sometimes late in the evening. This story will be updated Thursday morning with McCreary County’s Wednesday totals.)

Statewide cases

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 667 new COVID-19 cases, and 16 new deaths.

Statewide there have been 53,977 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,013 total deaths from the virus. A total of 937,153 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,725 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.