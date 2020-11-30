Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet road crews ready and waiting in event snowfall accumulates

Posted On 30 Nov 2020
With snow beginning to fall around Kentucky Monday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said road crews are ready and waiting.

Officials noted that salt and snow plow crews are on duty with active patrolling and pretreatment of scattered roadways underway.

“Clearing our streets and roads of snow and ice is a matter of public safety and an essential public service of our Transportation Cabinet,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Officials said more than 2,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employees are available to treat and clear more than 63,000 miles of roads.

To do so, the transportation cabinet has 1,024 truck with front-end blades, four others with tow-plows and 400 contract trucks.

