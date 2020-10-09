Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Kentucky State Police investigating Laurel County deputies’ discharge of firearms during pursuit of suspected bank robbers

Posted On 09 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Kentucky State Police are investigating the circumstances under which Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discharged their weapons Thursday while attempting to arrest two people wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

According to the initial investigation, deputies fired their weapons into the vehicle they had begun pursuing on Bee Creek Road after it left the roadway near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Ky. 192 in Laurel County.

        Hornsby

The deputies had attempted to set up a tire deflation device at the intersection, but were unsuccessful as the car went off the roadway and through a field.

“Perceiving a threat, deputies discharged their firearms into the suspect vehicle,” KSP Master Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, stated in a press release detailing the investigation. “However, neither occupant in the suspect vehicle was struck.”

The pursuit continued on Ky. 312 in Keavy where a trooper utilized what Pennington described as legal intervention to end it. The vehicle flipped on its top near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Mill Creek Estates.

         Jones

The suspects, identified as Ronald L. Jones, 35, of Gray, and Becky L. Hornsby, 38, of Crittenden, were taken into custody.

According to state police, Jones and Hornsby were both transported to Baptist Health Corbin where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then released.

Jones has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Hornsby is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Update: Suspects in Thursday morning bank robbery, police pursuit identified

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
, By
0

Two in custody after W’burg bank robbery, subsequent police chase

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
, By
0

Attorney for doctor charged with fleeing police responds to charges

Posted On 07 Oct 2020
, By
0

KSP recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Posted On 06 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal