Kentucky State Police investigating Laurel County deputies’ discharge of firearms during pursuit of suspected bank robbers











Kentucky State Police are investigating the circumstances under which Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discharged their weapons Thursday while attempting to arrest two people wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

According to the initial investigation, deputies fired their weapons into the vehicle they had begun pursuing on Bee Creek Road after it left the roadway near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Ky. 192 in Laurel County.

The deputies had attempted to set up a tire deflation device at the intersection, but were unsuccessful as the car went off the roadway and through a field.

“Perceiving a threat, deputies discharged their firearms into the suspect vehicle,” KSP Master Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, stated in a press release detailing the investigation. “However, neither occupant in the suspect vehicle was struck.”

The pursuit continued on Ky. 312 in Keavy where a trooper utilized what Pennington described as legal intervention to end it. The vehicle flipped on its top near the intersection of Ky. 312 and Mill Creek Estates.

The suspects, identified as Ronald L. Jones, 35, of Gray, and Becky L. Hornsby, 38, of Crittenden, were taken into custody.

According to state police, Jones and Hornsby were both transported to Baptist Health Corbin where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then released.

Jones has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Hornsby is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.