Kentucky State Police begin 10th annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ holiday food drive











“To Serve and Protect” is the motto of law enforcement, and Kentucky State Police are working to serve those in need across the commonwealth with the 10th annual, “Cram the Cruiser” holiday food drive.

Through Dec. 9, each of the 16 KSP posts will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items. The donations each post receives will, in turn, be donated to shelters, churches and other organizations within its coverage area.

Post 11 in London covers Whitley County, while Post 10 in Harlan is responsible for Knox County.

Citizens who want to contribute food items are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items at their local post during the campaign.

Suggested donations include non-expired canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.

Kroger has joined with KSP to help by agreeing to host special collection events on Dec. 8.

Kroger on Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin is among the 20 participating locations.

Donations may be dropped off beginning at 10 a.m. at participating locations.

“Hunger is an urban, suburban and rural problem,” says KSP spokesperson Sgt. Josh Lawson. “There is no area of the state where it does not exist. Through this program, we have an opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of our neighbors and participate in the spirit of the season.”