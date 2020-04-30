Kentucky State Police arrest Corbin man in connection with pawn shop burglary; searching for second man











Kentucky State Police have arrested one person and are searching for a second in connection with the burglary of a Corbin area pawn shop sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The burglars were captured on surveillance video as they forced their way into Gotcha Back Pawn Shop and Cumberland Falls Auto Sales on Cumberland Falls Highway.

Police arrested Ronald Derek Cole, 46, of Corbin, Wednesday afternoon, on one count of second-degree complicity to commit burglary.

According to the arrest citation, Cole drove the vehicle that transported the alleged burglar, who was identified as Rex A. Fox, of Corbin, to and from the scene.

Police have secured an arrest warrant for Fox, charging him with second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the warrant, after breaking into the business, Fox took numerous items and more than $3,000 in cash.

In the process, police say he caused more than $2,500 in damage to the doors and windows.

Cole has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.