Kentucky All-Stars defeat Tennessee Saturday in Border Bowl 2018
The Kentucky All-Stars now lead the all-time Border Bowl series six games to five after a 31-14 victory over Tennessee Saturday.
A total of seven coverage area athletes were a part of this year’s Border Bowl high school football all-star game – Dylan Wilson, Matthew Dingess and Dawson Swain from Whitley County, Alec Poore and Hunner Adkins from Williamsburg and Camron Sizemore and Aaron Money from Corbin.
The event, sponsored by Food City, was held for the second year in a row at Sevier County High School in Sevierville, TN. The 2018 edition featured two games, with the Georgia All-Stars facing the North Carolina All-Stars prior to the annual Kentucky-Tennessee showdown.
For full coverage from Border Bowl 2018, including photos and player comments, be sure to pick up the January 24 print edition of the News Journal!