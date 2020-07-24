Kentucky Splash Waterpark remaining open seven days a week; city taking week by week approach











The Kentucky Splash waterpark will continue to remain open seven days a week despite initially low attendance when the waterpark opened earlier this month.

“We are going to keep on keeping on right now,” noted Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison Monday morning.

The waterpark opened on July 4, but has had lower than expected attendance rates with average attendance early on running about 630 guests per day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the park is limited to about 1,850 guests at any one time.

During last Monday’s Williamsburg City Council meeting, Harrison floated the idea of possibly changing the waterpark’s schedule from seven days per week to just Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help reduce overhead and expenses.

Harrison said last week’s numbers weren’t great, but on Saturday about 1,800 people visited the waterpark, and on Sunday about 1,300 people visited.

Harrison said the numbers are at least moving in the right direction, and that the city would approach the situation one week at a time.