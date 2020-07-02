Kentucky Splash opening postponed until July 4











The Kentucky Splash waterpark, which was scheduled to open Wednesday, July 1, announced today that its opening had been postponed until Saturday, July 4.

“Unfortunately, we have had an unexpected delay and will have to postpone our opening for a few days. We hope to have it resolved quickly,” Kentucky Splash officials announced Wednesday.



Daily admission to the waterpark will be $10. Children ages two and under get in free.

Waterpark attendance will be capped at 1,850 people at any given time this summer, and guests are urged to purchase their tickets online at the park’s website, http://www.williamsburgky.com/.