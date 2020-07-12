Kentucky Splash GM talks water park opening, hopes for remainder of season











When it became evident that COVID-19 would not be going anywhere as we entered the summer season one of the biggest questions that folks began asking was, “Will water parks still be allowed to open?”

Luckily, our very own Kentucky Splash Water Park in Williamsburg was able to officially open its doors during the recent July 4th holiday weekend, but General Manager Diane Bruers explains that things will look and feel a little differently, at least for the immediate future.

“Normally, the Fourth of July weekend would be our biggest weekend of the year,” Bruers said. “But we probably had about half of what our capacity is, so it was really down.”

While Kentucky Splash has not been in any danger of reaching full capacity in the first few days of being open, Bruers is still encouraging visitors to go online to purchase passes. This will help to ensure entry into the park on a given day, which cannot be guaranteed right now for those entering through the main gate without a ticket already in hand.

“We don’t want people to travel here from somewhere far away, and not be able to enter the park,” Bruers said.

Upon entering, guests of the water park can expect to have their temperatures taken before receiving a wrist band. Masks are not currently required, although that is a suggestion, and it is still recommended by the CDC.

When exiting the park, guests will leave through a gate separate from the one that they came in through. The snack bar will remain open for now, although the menu has been amended to feature fewer items. This was done in order to provide quicker service, and significantly cut down on the chances of several people congregating in a common area while waiting in line.

“It may be a bit confusing,” Bruers said of some of the changes. “But we are all trying day-by-day to figure it out.”

Still, considering the alternative, Bruers and the staff at Kentucky Splash are happy to be open at all right now, even with the restrictions. “We had been talking about how to open ever since we would have normally,” she explained. “We were still working towards it, even though we didn’t know if we’d be allowed to or not.”

At this time there is no word on when an increase in capacity inside the park could be announced, as everything remains contingent upon the ongoing daily developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To purchase tickets, or for more general information about the Kentucky Splash Water Park and campground area, go online to www.kentuckysplash.com.