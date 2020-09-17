Kentucky School Boards Association provides cloth masks to school family resource centers











When students return to in-person classes, family resource centers will have a number of cloth masks available to provide to students in need.

The Kentucky School Boards Association, in partnership with the National School Boards Association and the Kentucky School Boards Association Educational Foundation announced that they are donating 80,000 cloth masks to public school students by providing a supply of masks to each of the 857 family resource centers across Kentucky.

“Our goal, from day one, has been to distribute these masks to some of our Commonwealth’s most underserved communities,” said KSBA Executive Director Kerri Schelling. “We cannot think of better partners to help us do that than the dedicated women and men of Kentucky’s Family Resource and Youth Services Centers.”

The family resource centers serve 1,200 schools across the state, providing needed items and services to students.

“We can do things to mitigate the impact of the 2020 experience,” said state FRYSC Director Melissa Goins noting that the state FRYSC serves more than 600,000 students and their families.

For more information on Kentucky’s Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, including ways any Kentuckian can support his/her local FRYSC, visit the Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers website.