Kentucky receiving 1.34 million rapid result COVID–19 tests











The Commonwealth of Kentucky will be receiving 1.34 million rapid result COVID–19 tests.

The BinaxNOW COVID–19 tests slated for Kentucky are part of a federal purchase of such tests which can diagnose infection in approximately 15 minutes

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he has directed the tests to be distributed to support testing of K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure and first responders.

As of Monday, more than 595,000 of the tests have been shipped to Kentucky, of which more than 284,000 have gone directly to congregate settings, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Kentucky schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

Giroir emphasized that increased testing is not a substitute for steps to prevent the spread of COVID–19, which include wearing a mask in public, avoiding crowded indoor spaces, and frequently washing hands and/or using hand sanitizer.

“Combining personal responsibility with smart testing is a foundational pillar of the Administration’s national testing strategy,” Giroir stated.