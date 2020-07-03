Kentucky offers in-person unemployment assistance in Hopkinsville, Somerset











If you have unsuccessfully been trying to get help with your unemployment claim or know someone, who has, then keep reading.

People can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance (UI) services that will be offered next week in Hopkinsville and Somerset to assist Kentuckians while ensuring the safety of those needing assistance and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

While in-person UI assistance continues to be available to claimants by appointment in Frankfort, people can schedule appointments for July 7 and July 8 in Hopkinsville and Somerset during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. The in-person events will be at the following locations:

Christian County Middle School

215 Glass Avenue

Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

215 Glass Avenue Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240 The Center for Rural Development

Ballroom

2292 South Highway 27

Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Claimants must bring two forms of identification like their driver’s license or other photo ID and social security card for identity verification.

Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the “In-Person UI Services” View Services button.

Kentuckians who need additional assistance with their unemployment insurance claims can also visit kcc.ky.gov and use the Chat Now button or call (502) 564-2900.

The commonwealth has processed 90% of claims, paying out more than $2.7 billion since March.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced significant action this week to reduce the number of unemployment claims including: