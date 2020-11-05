Kentucky nursing homes to receive $5.3 Million from CARES Act











U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently announced that 182 Kentucky nursing homes will receive a total of $5,332,001 to protect seniors from the coronavirus. The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the Provider Relief Fund. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, and led it to enactment in about a week.

“We’ve learned a great deal about the coronavirus since the beginning of the year, including its danger to Kentucky’s seniors. I’m proud my CARES Act is delivering the federal funding to help keep nursing home residents and employees healthy,” said McConnell. “Our healthcare heroes have been sent over $1.3 billion to continue their courageous work protecting our loved ones from this virus. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll keep working to deliver the support Kentucky families need to beat COVID-19 for good and continue our economic comeback.”

According to HHS, the federal funding is delivered to nursing homes through performance-based incentives to slow the spread of this terrible virus. To date, nursing homes in Kentucky have received approximately $175 million from the CARES Act.

“We are grateful to Leader McConnell and HHS for the $5 million being sent to Kentucky nursing home operators,” said Joe Steier, President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE. “The timely funding based upon ‘quality resident outcomes for nursing homes’ who are stepping up in a big way during the COVID pandemic will help us fund the PPE needed to keep our residents and frontline stakeholders safe. With 88% COVID recovery rates, the nursing home sector has really stepped in to serve and this $5 million being sent to Kentucky is a big win that is really needed now and we are grateful to Leader McConnell and HHS for this continued support.”

“We are excited for our long term care providers to receive these much-needed performance payments,” said Betsy Johnson, President of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities. “Nursing homes are doing everything they can to prevent COVID-19 and the resources and training provided are invaluable to their success. Thank you to Leader McConnell and HHS for their priority support for our elders and health care workers.”

To date, Senator McConnell’s CARES Act has had a more than $13 billion impact in Kentucky.

McConnell’s legislation has delivered $4 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits accessed more than $5.2 billion in assistance through 50,000 PPP loans. Kentucky families have also received $4 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.