Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Kentucky highway fatalities declined in 2018

Posted On 04 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Preliminary figures indicate highway fatalities in Kentucky declined in 2018 to 722, down from 782 in 2017.  According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS), this is the second consecutive year that roadway fatalities have decreased.

KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula commends Kentuckians for being responsible behind the wheel and choosing to practice safe driving behaviors.

“We are encouraged by the reduction in fatalities, and we thank the traveling public for making choices behind the wheel, like buckling up and driving sober, that prevent the loss of life on Kentucky highways,” said Siwula. “It doesn’t go unnoticed that this year we observed that seat belt usage increased and fatalities decreased.”

According to data from the University of Kentucky Transportation Center, Kentucky’s seat belt usage rate rose from 86.8 percent in 2017 to 89.9 percent in 2018.

“While this achievement demonstrates safety is trending in the right direction, a single fatality is frankly one too many on our roadways,” said Siwula.  “We are committed to continuing work with our local, state, federal and private industry highway safety partners until this number is zero.”

The fatality figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.

 So far in 2019, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 44 roadway fatalities.

Kentucky’s history of highway fatalities:

2000    823
2001    843
2002    915
2003    931
2004    964
2005    985
2006    913
2007    864
2008    826
2009    791
2010    760
2011    721
2012    746
2013    638
2014    672
2015    761
2016    834
2017    782
2018   *preliminary 722

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Traffic shift to occur on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County Sunday

Posted On 03 Jan 2019
, By
0

All citizens in Kentucky can now eFile small claims cases

Posted On 14 Dec 2018
, By
0

82nd District State Rep. Preview: Incumbent Huff wants to focus on opioid crisis, tax reform and pensions

Posted On 12 Oct 2018
, By
0

Landscape given life in lovingly written Elkhorn

Posted On 19 Sep 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal