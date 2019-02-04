Kentucky highway fatalities declined in 2018













Preliminary figures indicate highway fatalities in Kentucky declined in 2018 to 722, down from 782 in 2017. According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS), this is the second consecutive year that roadway fatalities have decreased.

KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula commends Kentuckians for being responsible behind the wheel and choosing to practice safe driving behaviors.

“We are encouraged by the reduction in fatalities, and we thank the traveling public for making choices behind the wheel, like buckling up and driving sober, that prevent the loss of life on Kentucky highways,” said Siwula. “It doesn’t go unnoticed that this year we observed that seat belt usage increased and fatalities decreased.”

According to data from the University of Kentucky Transportation Center, Kentucky’s seat belt usage rate rose from 86.8 percent in 2017 to 89.9 percent in 2018.

“While this achievement demonstrates safety is trending in the right direction, a single fatality is frankly one too many on our roadways,” said Siwula. “We are committed to continuing work with our local, state, federal and private industry highway safety partners until this number is zero.”

The fatality figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.

So far in 2019, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 44 roadway fatalities.

Kentucky’s history of highway fatalities:

2000 823

2001 843

2002 915

2003 931

2004 964

2005 985

2006 913

2007 864

2008 826

2009 791

2010 760

2011 721

2012 746

2013 638

2014 672

2015 761

2016 834

2017 782

2018 *preliminary 722