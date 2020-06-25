Kentucky health officials issue health advisory for recent visitors to Myrtle Beach











The Kentucky Department for Health has issued a COVID–19 health advisory for residents who have recently traveled to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Kentuckians who have been to the popular vacation destination within the last two weeks.

“The guidance follows a rise in the number of COVID–19 cases that began after Myrtle Beach hotels reopened May 15. Access to state attractions opened May 22, which was followed by a rise in positive COVID–19 cases,” officials with the Kentucky Department for Public Health stated Thursday.

State officials noted a group of Kentuckians that traveled to Myrtle Beach on June 11 and returned on June 14. Nine members of that group have tested positive for COVID–19.

“Another cluster may be linked to a trip to Myrtle Beach the first week of June,” officials stated.

As a result, the Department for Public Health has recommended that Kentucky residents who have made similar trips to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID–19 symptoms.

“Those include:

a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher

Respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulty

Loss of smell or taste

“If you or someone to whom you are close has been to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks, please be aware that you have a good probability of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner. “Please avoid contact with those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with significant medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”

Officials noted that Myrtle Beach is not the only area that has seen a rise in the number of COVID–19 cases.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.