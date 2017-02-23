By Teresa Brooks

Kentucky Harvest South-east awarded the Golden Can to University of the Cumberlands on Feb. 16 at the women’s basketball game against Lindsey Wilson College.

Last November, Cumber-lands competed in the annual Golden Can Challenge against Union College to collect cans of food for local food pantries. As campus organizations and offices came together in friendly competition with each other, Cumberlands ultimately raised 18,513 pounds of food, winning the challenge for the first time in its six-year history.

At the award ceremony held recently, the Golden Can was presented to the Student Government Association at Cumberlands and the winning teams in the campus challenge: Hutton Hall and the offices of Business, Financial Planning, Information Technology and Development.

“It is my hope that this opportunity, like many we provide, helps our students think about how they can make a difference in someone else’s life,” said Dr. Emily Coleman, vice president for student services at Cumberlands.