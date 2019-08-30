Kentucky electrical co-ops prepare to send crews to Florida to help with hurricane repairs











With Hurricane Dorian poised to strike Florida utility trucks from various electric companies and co-ops will be rolling south, and Kentucky’s electric cooperatives will be among them.

Officials announced Friday that the statewide association of Kentucky’s 26 electrical co-operatives, of which Jackson Energy is a member, have been in contact with similar organizations across the southeastern U.S. to assess their potential needs, and determine how many crews are available, and where they may best be of assistance.

“In addition, Kentucky co-ops have released dozens of construction and right-of-way contract crews to respond to Hurricane Dorian,” officials stated.

Kentucky electrical co-operative crews have responded in similar manners four times since 2016.

In October 2018, more than 100 Kentucky lineworkers helped to restore power in Georgia and Virginia following Hurricane Michael.

In March 2018, 81 Kentucky lineworkers assisted in Virginia in the wake of Winter Storm Riley.

In September 2017, 131 Kentucky co-op workers were dispatched to Georgia after Hurricane Irma made landfall.

In October 2016 143 lineworkers responded help following Hurricane Matthew. It was the largest mutual aid deployment in Kentucky co-op history.

Officials said before deploying crews, each Kentucky co-op ensures it has sufficient personnel to provide service to its local customers.

“Cooperation among cooperatives is one of our guiding principles,” said Clarence Greene, Safety and Loss Prevention Director at Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “It’s long hours in challenging conditions, but lineworkers are wired to help people, and mutual aid deployments also provide invaluable training opportunities so these crews will be better prepared to respond to storm damage when it happens here at home.”

Kentucky’s electric cooperatives serve more than 1.5 million people—about 35% of the state’s population—in 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.