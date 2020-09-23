Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Kentucky Bankers Association shows support for Hal Rogers

Posted On 23 Sep 2020
Ben Robertson of Forcht Bank Somerset presents a check to Congressman Hal Rogers on behalf of the Kentucky Bankers Association in support of his re-election campaign.

Serving Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District since 1981, Hal Rogers has been elected to 20 consecutive terms representing the people of southern and eastern Kentucky, and is the longest serving Kentucky Republican ever elected to federal office.

