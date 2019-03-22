Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Kentucky ABC raids American Patriots club near Corbin; seizes alcohol and gambling machines

Posted On 22 Mar 2019
On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control executed a search warrant at American Patriots, an establishment in Laurel County. The search uncovered over 100 bottles of distilled spirits, around 1,000 bottles of malt beverages, several gallons of moonshine, and at least six illegal gambling machines.

In coordination with the Kentucky State Police and the London Police Department, ABC initiated a search of the premises of the American Patriots located at 7045 South US HWY 25, Corbin, KY 40701. Located in a dry territory, American Patriots does not hold—nor could it hold—any type of alcohol beverage license from the Department, which regulates and licenses alcohol sales in the Commonwealth.

“The sale of alcohol is a local decision and the Department’s enforcement efforts ensure the will of the people is respected,” commented Gail Russell, Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. “I thank the Department’s Enforcement Division for their professionalism and dedication to the enforcement of state law for the protection of our citizens.”

“I am proud of our enforcement officers.  The diligence with which they executed this investigation exhibits the caliber of professionalism in our Department.  Kentucky’s alcohol laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol in dry territories must be enforced and I hope that message was sent clearly today,” said Carol Beth Martin, Commissioner of the Department.

This warrant and search is a result of a yearlong investigation into bootlegging activities associated with this establishment and underscores ABC’s commitment to the enforcement of the Commonwealth’s laws governing illegal alcohol sales.

