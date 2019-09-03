









Kenneth Wilson, 80, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on August 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born on September 25, 1938 in Harlan, Kentucky to Arthur Wilson and Grace (McGlamery) Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Grace Wilson; and his brother, Arthur Wilson, Jr.

He attended Buffalo Baptist Church and enjoyed farming, outdoors, and mostly his family.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Alma Irene Wilson of Williamsburg; son, Roger Dale Wilson (Pam) of Williamsburg; grandson, Joshua Tyler Wilson of Williamsburg; three brothers, Ron Wilson (Lina Jo), Gerald Wilson (Brenda), and Larry Wilson, all of Williamsburg; sister, Patricia Harp of London, KY; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, August 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Vernon Jones and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.